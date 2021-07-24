UAE weather: mainly fair with rain in parts come afternoon

Clouds and haze are likely in the UAE on Saturday. The National.

It will be fair to partly cloudy and hazy at times in the UAE on Saturday, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.

With the possibility of convective clouds rain is possible to the east and south of the UAE come afternoon.

Temperatures in Abu Dhabi and Dubai will reach the mid 40s with humidity at around 55 per cent.

The light to moderate winds of earlier in the day could progressively strengthen, causing swirling dust and sand.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.