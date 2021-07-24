UAE weather: mainly fair with rain in parts come afternoon

Cloud and haze also likely across the Emirates

Clouds and haze are likely in the UAE on Saturday. The National.

The National
Jul 24, 2021

It will be fair to partly cloudy and hazy at times in the UAE on Saturday, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.

'Dome of doom' will bake Texas and central US next week

With the possibility of convective clouds rain is possible to the east and south of the UAE come afternoon.

Temperatures in Abu Dhabi and Dubai will reach the mid 40s with humidity at around 55 per cent.

The light to moderate winds of earlier in the day could progressively strengthen, causing swirling dust and sand.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Updated: July 24th 2021, 12:47 AM
While you're here
While you're here
While you're here
While you're here
While you're here
While you're here
While you're here
While you're here
While you're here
While you're here
While you're here
While you're here
While you're here
While you're here
While you're here
While you're here
UAEEnvironment
EDITOR'S PICKS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
UAE weather: mainly fair with rain in parts come afternoon

Environment
'Dome of doom' will bake Texas and central US next week

US
UAE weather: fair, partly cloudy and hazy with a chance of rain

UAE
The highest viewing platform in the Hajar Mountains

Environment