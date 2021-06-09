Covid-19 vaccination picks up pace in Ajman schools but most pupils opt for shot after exams

Fifty children at Al Shola American School have signed up for Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine

While the number of Covid-19 vaccinations has increased in Ajman schools, most pupils are waiting until after their final exams before having the shot.

Fifty pupils at Al Shola American School in the Al Muwaihat area signed up to get the Pfizer vaccine and 20 of them received their first dose at Ajman University’s vaccine centre last week.

But most want to be inoculated after their exams to avoid any side effects.

“I want to take it so we get back to our normal lives,” said Aseel Nabeel, 13, a pupil from Palestine.

Many of our pupils haven’t made up their minds because of the final exams. Else, the list would have been much longer

Mohammed Salah

“But I want to wait just in case I suffer any side-effects. I would rather take it after my tests,” said the eighth-grader.

Mohammed Salah, head of a Covid-19 committee at the private school, said hundreds of pupils are eligible to be vaccinated and believes more will sign up in the coming weeks.

“Many of our pupils haven’t made up their minds because of the final exams. Else, the list would have been much longer,” he said.

“They don’t want to suffer any possible side-effects while studying for their end-of-year tests.”

According to The Ministry of Health and Prevention, it is normal to have minor side effects, such as a sore arm and pain in the first week after receiving the vaccine.

The school started the registration 10 days back with a vaccine awareness campaign.

It held lectures, distributed brochures and posted videos on the school’s Facebook page to encourage more children to get vaccinated.

Parents were informed about their children’s decisions.

“Some pupils took the decision after discussing it with their parents and we contacted them,” Mr Salah said.

Seventh-grader Mazin Mahmoud, from Egypt, was vaccinated last week.

“I asked my teacher about the safety of the vaccine, but only because I wanted to know. I am not scared,” he said.

“I made my own decision and my parents were proud of me.

“It was almost painless and now I feel safer,” said the 12-year-old.

Abdullah Firas, 12, is another pupil who has been vaccinated.

“My father encouraged me and told me it would boost my immunity, so I signed up and took it,” he said.

“The vaccine has been developed by scientists who work to make our lives safer, so I don’t think there is any reason to be afraid.”

Farah Hani, 12, researched the vaccine as part of a school project.

The information she collated was used in an educational video for pupils and parents.

“It helped me understand the importance of the vaccine and I decided to sign up. There is no reason to be afraid,” she said.

But her peer, Mira Mohammed, who will turn 12 in October, said she needs more time to think about it.

“I know it's good and important but I'm scared,” she said.

Blessy Jinu, the school nurse, has been tasked with explaining the importance of the vaccination and putting the pupils’ minds at ease.

“I first ask pupils what ideas and fears they have about the vaccine,” Ms Jinu said.

The UAE approved the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for children aged between 12 and 15 on May 13.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention said the approval was given after the country carried out successful clinical trials and assessments.

The approval supports the national efforts to fight the pandemic and protect children in this age group.

Published: June 9, 2021 07:00 AM

