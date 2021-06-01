Dubai schoolchildren aged 12-15 receive Covid-19 vaccine – in pictures

Schoolchildren as young as 12 receive their coronavirus vaccine in images shared by health authorities.

Pupils at Dubai schools started to get the vaccine last month, with thousands now having had their first shot.

Sinopharm still being used alongside Pfizer-BioNTech, Abu Dhabi health authority says

The move will protect pupils and parents, and allow schools to get back to normal.

Last week, schools told The National that thousands of their pupils were already vaccinated, with more in line in the coming weeks.

“More than 42,000 Gems students are eligible to be vaccinated and 8,000 will be having this done this week – 1,800 have already received the vaccine,” said Elmarie Venter, chief operations and marketing officer at Gems Education.

“Gems will continue its work throughout the summer to ensure all our schools remain as safe as possible for our communities, and we are delighted to welcome 1,600 new teachers in August.”

Delhi Private School Dubai booked slots for more than 2,000 pupils to be vaccinated last week, of whom 800 have received their first dose. About 4,000 pupils attend the school.

