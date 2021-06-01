Sinopharm still being used alongside Pfizer-BioNTech, Abu Dhabi health authority says

FIELD HOSPITAL-DXB Dubai Parks and Resorts vaccination centre accepts people from 9am to 5pm. People can receive Sinopharm or Pfizer-BioNTech

The Sinopharm vaccine will continue to be used alongside Pfizer-BioNTech, Abu Dhabi's health authority said.

First and second shots, along with a booster dose, of the Chinese-made vaccine remain available in the 60-plus hospitals, clinics and tents that it oversees.

The Pfizer coronavirus vaccines were introduced extensively in Abu Dhabi and across the UAE in recent weeks.

Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) said the suggestion that Sinopharm would be phased out in any way, which was spread on WhatsApp groups, was not accurate.

"Members of the community can receive dose one and dose two, or the booster shot, of the Sinopharm CNBG vaccine, or dose 1 and dose 2 of Pfizer-BioNTech," it said.

Seha runs Abu Dhabi's publicly owned hospitals, along with most drive-through vaccine centres nationwide, and has overseen much of the vaccination programme with Department of Health Abu Dhabi.

Sinopharm and Pfizer vaccines are widely available in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and the rest of the emirates.

Walk-ins are accepted at clinics in the capital but it is best to book online elsewhere.

To book a vaccine shot or a test with Seha, in Abu Dhabi or in centres across the emirates, you can visit this portal.

To book a vaccine shot with Dubai Health Authority, which runs public hospitals and regulates all private hospitals, download the app here.

The government has advised people against mixing two different vaccines and urged them to wait six months before seeking a booster shot.

There is significant demand for Pfizer shots among residents who wish to travel this summer to countries in Europe.

A number of European Union member states are yet to recognise the World Health Organisation-approved Sinopharm, though that is set to be reviewed in the coming weeks.

Inside a Dubai vaccine hall - in pictures

South Africa v India schedule Tests: 1st Test Jan 5-9, Cape Town; 2nd Test Jan 13-17, Centurion; 3rd Test Jan 24-28, Johannesburg ODIs: 1st ODI Feb 1, Durban; 2nd ODI Feb 4, Centurion; 3rd ODI Feb 7, Cape Town; 4th ODI Feb 10, Johannesburg; 5th ODI Feb 13, Port Elizabeth; 6th ODI Feb 16, Centurion T20Is: 1st T20I Feb 18, Johannesburg; 2nd T20I Feb 21, Centurion; 3rd T20I Feb 24, Cape Town

Brief scores: Toss: South Africa, chose to field Pakistan: 177 & 294 South Africa: 431 & 43-1 Man of the Match: Faf du Plessis (South Africa) Series: South Africa lead three-match series 2-0

UAE squad Men's draw: Victor Scvortov and Khalifa Al Hosani, (both 73 kilograms), Sergiu Toma and Mihail Marchitan (90kg), Ivan Remarenco (100kg), Ahmed Al Naqbi (60kg), Musabah Al Shamsi and Ahmed Al Hosani (66kg) Women’s draw: Maitha Al Neyadi (57kg)

Brief scores: Toss: Sindhis, elected to field first Kerala Knights 103-7 (10 ov) Parnell 59 not out; Tambe 5-15 Sindhis 104-1 (7.4 ov) Watson 50 not out, Devcich 49

Scoreline Man Utd 2 Pogba 27', Martial 49' Everton 1 Sigurdsson 77'

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

