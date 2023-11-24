Dubai private schools to move to distance learning ahead of National Day weekend

Distance learning will be in place for Dubai's private educational institutions ahead of the National Day weekend.

Private schools, nurseries and universities in the emirate will move to remote learning on Friday, December 1, as well as having Monday, December 4 off.

The announcement was made on Friday by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority, Dubai's private education regulator

Schools will be closed on December 2, 3, and 4, with classes resuming on December 5.

Public and private-sector workers will also be able to enjoy a long weekend for National Day.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation announced that the period December 2, 3 and 4 will be a paid holiday for private-sector workers.

Federal workers will be allowed to work from home on Friday, December 1, and be granted leave from Saturday to Monday, December 2 to 4.

National Day falls on December 2 each year, so will be observed on Saturday this year.

The UAE Cabinet previously confirmed a two-day break for National Day, on December 2 and 3.

National Day celebrates the formation of the country in 1971. It marks the day that the first six of the emirates bound together to form the UAE.