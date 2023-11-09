Abu Dhabi's British School Al Khubairat named best in UAE

One of Abu Dhabi's oldest schools has been crowned the best in the UAE in awards honouring academic excellence across the country.

British School Al Khubairat, established in 1968, took the title in the Top School Awards 2023, announced on Thursday.

The school won five categories, including best principal, which was shared by its head teacher Mark Leppard and Dr Saima Rana, principal of Gems World Academy Dubai.

The annual awards are run by Which Media, publishers of education ranking website, SchoolsCompared.com.

This year, organisers shone a light on schools that ensure finances are no barrier to achievement, with a new award introduced for the top school for bursaries, scholarships and care for parents.

The inaugural winner was Dubai College, one of the few non-profit schools in the city.

“Bursaries are a common feature of Tier 1 private schooling elsewhere in the world, but in the UAE schools tend to avoid publishing details of their bursary provision for parents facing financial hardship,” said Johnathan Westley, managing editor of SchoolsCompared.com.

“Parents … have no published, transparent framework in place for understanding how schools will help them in these circumstances, or how to open dialogue with their school. This leads to significant worry, sometimes shame, and stress, at a time parents facing unpredicted hardship need it least.”

Full Steam ahead for schools

Another theme of the latest awards were the Steam subjects of science, technology, engineering, the arts and mathematics.

“As the world moves increasingly to focus on science, technology, engineering and mathematics, we look to schools that bring to life the bigger world around us in the a rts – and all those areas that make life beautiful, inspiring and creative,” said Mr Westley.

Gems International School Al Khail won best school for Steam subjects.

A total of 29 awards were given out to the nation's best-performing schools.

Gems World Academy Dubai was recognised as the best school for girls and young women.

It will be smiles all round at Safa Community School, which clinched the happiest school in the UAE award.

Hartland International School was confirmed the best loved by parents.

Launched in 2017, the Top Schools Awards are an independent non-profit initiative.

Schools do not face a payment barrier to entry, and schools and individuals may nominate themselves, or be nominated by parents or other independent parties.

Finalists are chosen from both the entry submissions and the wider education environment by Which Media education specialists, using a combination of industry knowledge, statistical insights and feedback from independent experts.

The final winners are selected by a panel of independent judges and an advisory panel of UAE and international education experts.