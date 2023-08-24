GCSE results: UAE pupils excel despite fewer top grades awarded globally

Pupils in the UAE are celebrating after this year's GCSE results were released on Thursday morning.

Their stellar performances were all the more remarkable given that fewer top grades were handed out globally as the exams returned to a tougher, pre-pandemic model of grading.

The National spoke to staff and pupils from schools all over the emirates who were over the moon at their performance.

More than 20 per cent of pupils at Brighton College Dubai received the highest result possible, Grade 9, bucking the global trend of a reduction in top marks.

“I am incredibly proud of the achievements of our GCSE cohort who have exceeded their targets," headmaster Simon Crane said.

"I would like to thank our dedicated staff, pastoral support team and parents who have gone above and beyond in providing pupils with excellent teaching, support and subject knowledge. My warmest congratulations to our excellent pupils and staff on these fantastic achievements.

"As well as being academically dedicated, our pupils have been involved in all other aspects of school life, including taking on wellbeing initiatives, sports and leadership positions.”

The highest performer was the school's chess champion and cricketer Henry Fliss, who achieved nine Grade 9 results.

Henry Fliss was the top performer at his school in GCSE exams where he achieved nine Grade 9s. Photo: Brighton College Dubai

"I got eight Grade 9s and one 8, and I’m especially proud of my Further Maths and History grades," he said.

"I worked hard for them, having been doing four-hour revision sessions for History on Fridays, and doing every extra paper for Further Maths that has been available.

"The teachers helped me a lot and I'm so glad my hard word has paid off."

More than three quarters of entries at the school were awarded Grade 6 to 9, which is classed as outstanding, according to the KHDA framework.

Exam success

Students at Dubai British School Jumeirah Park enjoyed a 100 per cent pass rate in this year's exams.

"On average, our students achieved over one grade higher than predicted against their target grade, which is a testament to their hard work and determination," said school principal Rebecca Coulter.

"We have seen a significant increase in the number of Grade 9s awarded this year compared to previous years, and we are delighted that over 30 per cent of our students have achieved the highest grades in their subjects."

Making the grade

The overall number of students who obtained a Grade 9 increased from 9 per cent last year to 16 per cent this year.

More than 3,600 students from 23 Gems schools in the UAE and Qatar sat more than 24,000 GCSEs/IGCSEs this year.

In the Gems network of schools, 7 per cent of all pupils obtained the highest mark possible, Grade 9.

“Today’s GCSE results round off what has undoubtedly been an excellent school exam season over the summer, despite the various challenges that all schools and pupils across the globe have had to navigate," said Dr Saima Rana, chief education officer with Gems Education.

"We are incredibly proud of everything our students and teachers have accomplished and look forward to further success to come."

At Gems Cambridge International Private School Sharjah, 17 per cent achieved Grade 9 results in the school's first GCSE group.

"These are our first ever GCSE results and they demonstrate the hard work of our students and staff, not only over the last two years, but also all the way back to when the students first joined our school," said Albie Huyser, principal and chief executive.

“Our academic and pastoral support and guidance ensured that our students were fully prepared and are now able to take the next steps in their lives, whether that be further education, apprenticeships, or employment."