Thousands of UAE A-level pupils await test results

Thousands of pupils across the UAE will receive A-level results this morning.

They will be flocking to their schools or logging online to discover their grades.

Schools following the British curriculum in the Emirates will issue A-level results from 11am.

Hundreds of thousands of learners are also awaiting their day of destiny back in the UK.

The summer exams are key to securing preferred university places next month.

Academic experts have cautioned that 2023 results will drop to pre-pandemic levels, after soaring grades in recent years.

This is due to the expectation that fewer A* and A grades will be awarded than in 2020, 2021 and 2022, when there was a bumper crop of top results.

UK government ministers, who are responsible for education in England, want results to revert to 2019 levels, when far fewer A*s and As were given out.

UAE teenagers will be hopeful, however, of winning top marks in order to continue into higher education.

Taaleem, one of the largest private education operators in the country, has already reported its schools have bucked the expected trend.

Rebecca Gray, the school group's director of Education, paid tribute to the hard work of pupils who enjoyed a 100 per cent rate.

"This year, we witnessed our largest cohort yet at our UK curriculum schools," said Ms Gray.

"Their resilience and tenacity, especially in an academic year marked by global predictions of lower awards are highly commendable. We are elated to report a 100% pass rate among our schools, a testament to the hard work of both our students, staff and the unwavering support of parents."

She said pupils have earned places at prestigious universities, including St. Andrews, London School of Economics, and Durham University.

The National will share results from schools all over the country throughout the day.

