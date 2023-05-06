Abu Dhabi private schools to be assessed on efforts to promote national identity

Abu Dhabi is to rank private schools on their efforts to promote UAE culture and tradition and encourage use of the Arabic language among Emirati pupils.

The Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge — the capital's private education regulator — on Friday launched the National Identity Mark, an annual school rating system aimed at measuring work being done to integrate core Emirati values into studies.

The first results will be released at the end of the current academic year.

The evaluations will encompass three central principles of culture, values, and citizenship.

The culture category covers history, heritage and the Arabic language, which has been earmarked as a focus area.

The values section comprises of respect, compassion, and global understanding.

Citizenship takes in topics such as a sense of belonging, volunteering, and conservation.

“We recognise the importance of cultivating a robust national identity that anchors our Emirati students in their culture,” said Sara Musallam, Minister of State for Early Education and Adek's chairwoman.

“The launch of the National Identity Mark and inspection framework will provide parents with valuable insights into the quality of national identity programmes within private schools.

“For many parents, the reinforcement of national identity by education is of critical importance as it helps instil in their children a sense of belonging and pride.

“By strengthening national identity through educational programmes, schools can support students to further appreciate their roots, traditions, and values. The National Identity Mark will increase transparency and accountability, while enabling parents to make informed decisions about their children's education,” she said.

“This directly supports the development of well-rounded individuals who are proud of their Emirati identity that are equipped to positively represent Abu Dhabi and the UAE on a global scale.”

New school league table

The National Identity Mark rankings will be separate from Adek's annual inspections, known as “Irtiqaa”, based on the wider academic performance of schools.

Schools will be ranked Outstanding, Good, Acceptable, or Weak, according to the quality of their national identity programmes.

Adek will initially prioritise those schools with the highest number of Emirati pupils in the first phase of the programme.

Schools without Emirati pupils can request evaluation if they have relevant programmes and activities promoting the country's heritage and culture for expatriate learners.

Instilling Emirati values

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, has spoken of the need to integrate core Emirati values into curriculums and teaching methods from early years to higher education studies.

The Minister set out his vision while chairing a meeting of the Education and Human Resources Council in August.

Sheikh Abdullah said that Emirati history was full of notable achievements that could enrich children's knowledge and teach moral lessons while enabling them to become leaders.

During the meeting, Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth, reviewed the national framework of Emirati cultural activities in schools.

It aims to develop Emirati national identity and cultural values in pupils through participation in activities, contests, events, school trips, and workshops during and after school hours.

The strategy is aimed at understanding of Emirati heritage traditions, social activities, the Arabic language, folk art and traditional sports, as well as Emirati literature.

In June 2022, Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah, urged teachers to promote Arabic in schools.

He stressed the importance of teaching Arabic to school pupils, focusing on the need to develop new teaching methods for the language as well as encouraging youngsters to learn it.

“The Arabic language is our belonging to the Quran,” he said in an address to teaching staff at the Sharjah Education Academy.

“The Arabic language is a stockpile of our history, our knowledge and our culture. The Arabic language is what holds firm our belief in our religion. The Arabic language is what unites us from the furthest corners of the Earth — from the Far East to the far West, we are united under one language.”

