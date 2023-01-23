When is half-term break for schools in the UAE?

Many schools in the UAE will close for a week next month so that pupils and families can have a half-term holiday, the first break of the year.

Schools will be closed from February 13 to 17, but the holiday will last for nine days as the weekend falls on February 11 and 12 and also 18 and 19. Classes will resume on Monday, February 20.

British schools typically follow similar dates for the half-term break so families that have children attending different schools can have holidays at the same time.

All Taaleem schools and Hartland International School will follow the same dates.

Gems Education schools will start half-term on February 13 but not all schools in the group will follow the same dates and duration of holidays.

Most American curriculum schools will not have a half-term break next month — Gems Dubai American Academy and American School of Dubai, for example.

But some that follow the International Bacculerate curriculum will get a short holiday. For example, Emirates International School in the Meadows and Jumeirah in Dubai will be closed for two days — February 13 and 14.

Indian schools that begin their academic year in April will not have a half-term break next month but they will have more than two weeks off at the end of March.

Schools are allowed some flexibility in their calendar, as long as they complete a certain number of days in the year.

The February break is one of the busiest periods of the year for tourism, with tens of thousands of foreign visitors heading to the Emirates as European schools take a week-long holiday.

Pupils have their next holiday in the spring break which is due to start on March 27 until April 7. Classes will resume on April 10.

Ministry of Education curriculum schools will have a holiday from March 27 to April 14.

There are two half-term breaks during the year, the other being in October.

Some schools include both in their calendar, but the one in October is shorter while others have only one break in February.

___________________________________

Dubai's top ranked schools - in pictures