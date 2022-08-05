UAE public school uniforms for kindergarten girls modified after feedback from parents

Changes have been made to the UAE's new public school uniforms after feedback from parents.

Emirates Schools Establishment, the regulator, updated the uniforms for kindergarten girls, which had been unveiled earlier this week.

Girls were earlier given a choice of two skirts along with a white shirt. The uniform has since been updated to a white shirt with long trousers.

The changed uniform for kindergarten girls includes a white shirt with a logo, costing Dh29, and long trousers costing Dh32. The sports uniform has a T-shirt that costs Dh29, and long sports trousers for Dh43.

تنوه مؤسسة التعليم المدرسي بأنها تلقت بعض الملاحظات من أولياء الأمور والميدان على الزي المدرسي الجديد الخاص برياض الأطفال للبنات، وتفيد بأنه تم توجيه المورد للاستجابة لهذه الملاحظات وتغيير الزي بما يحقق راحة الأطفال خلال اليوم الدراسي ورضى أولياء الأمور . pic.twitter.com/F0rMc9dJ1W — مؤسسة الإمارات للتعليم المدرسي (@ese_ae) August 4, 2022

“ESE stated that some comments from parents were received regarding the new public school uniform of kindergarten students (girls),” read a statement from the Emirates Schools Establishment on Thursday.

“Accordingly, ESE announced a change to the new uniform to provide students with comfort during the school day and achieve parents’ satisfaction.

“ESE adopted an updated mechanism when designing the uniform in the future that includes the involvement of parents, representatives from public schools and the educational field, and Emirati designers, aiming to meet academic requirements in line with national best practices.”

A tie, costing Dh10, was part of the school uniform for boys in grades one and above. But ties were also removed from the uniform after the update.

The uniforms will be on sale at 38 LuLu hypermarkets from August 15.

Kindergarten uniforms for boys include a white T-shirt with a logo, costing Dh36, and shorts at Dh34, a short-sleeve white sports T-shirt with a logo for Dh29, and a choice of sports trousers for Dh43 or shorts for Dh32.

The uniform for boys in grades 1 to 4 includes a formal white shirt with a logo and shorts or long blue trousers. The sports uniform includes a white and blue T-shirt, with white and blue trousers or shorts.

For girls in grades 1 to 4, the uniform includes a formal white shirt featuring a logo, with either wide-leg blue culottes-style trousers or a blue dress (pinafore). The sports uniform includes a white and blue T-shirt with trousers or shorts.

A set comprising a white shirt and skirt for a girl in grade 9 will cost Dh101, while a set comprising a white shirt and blue trousers for a boy in the same grade will also cost Dh101.

In grades 9 to 12, boys will have to wear a formal white shirt (long or short sleeve) and dark blue trousers. The sports uniform consists of a white and dark blue T-shirt and dark blue sports trousers.

The school uniform for girls in grades 9 to 12 includes a formal white shirt worn with either dark blue culottes-style trousers or a long skirt. The sports uniform includes a dark blue (long or short sleeve) sports T-shirt and trousers.