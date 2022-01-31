Thousands of Abu Dhabi pupils return to school

Thousands of Abu Dhabi pupils returned to classrooms on Monday for the first time this year as a phased return to in-person learning was concluded.
All year groups at private schools in the capital joined government-run schools across the country in resuming face-to-face education.
Schools had been geared up to return to full capacity on January 3 only for distance learning to be temporarily brought into force as a precautionary measure amid a rise in Covid-19 cases.
The long wait was finally over on Monday morning as pupils relished the opportunity to reunite with friends and school staff.
Earlier this month, authorities announced a phased return of pupils at all government-run schools nationwide and private schools in Abu Dhabi would take place on January 24 and 31.
First to return on January 24 were kindergarten/foundation stage, grades 1-5/years 2-6 and grade 12/year 13, university students and anyone preparing for international exams.
All other year groups went back to school on Monday.