Thousands of Abu Dhabi pupils return to school

Thousands of Abu Dhabi pupils returned to classrooms on Monday for the first time this year as a phased return to in-person learning was concluded.

All year groups at private schools in the capital joined government-run schools across the country in resuming face-to-face education.

Schools had been geared up to return to full capacity on January 3 only for distance learning to be temporarily brought into force as a precautionary measure amid a rise in Covid-19 cases.

The long wait was finally over on Monday morning as pupils relished the opportunity to reunite with friends and school staff.

Earlier this month, authorities announced a phased return of pupils at all government-run schools nationwide and private schools in Abu Dhabi would take place on January 24 and 31.

First to return on January 24 were kindergarten/foundation stage, grades 1-5/years 2-6 and grade 12/year 13, university students and anyone preparing for international exams.

All other year groups went back to school on Monday.