Thousands of Abu Dhabi pupils return to school

A phased return to classrooms for government-run schools nationwide and all schools in the capital was completed on Monday

The National
Jan 31, 2022

Thousands of Abu Dhabi pupils returned to classrooms on Monday for the first time this year as a phased return to in-person learning was concluded.

All year groups at private schools in the capital joined government-run schools across the country in resuming face-to-face education.

Schools had been geared up to return to full capacity on January 3 only for distance learning to be temporarily brought into force as a precautionary measure amid a rise in Covid-19 cases.

The long wait was finally over on Monday morning as pupils relished the opportunity to reunite with friends and school staff.

Earlier this month, authorities announced a phased return of pupils at all government-run schools nationwide and private schools in Abu Dhabi would take place on January 24 and 31.

First to return on January 24 were kindergarten/foundation stage, grades 1-5/years 2-6 and grade 12/year 13, university students and anyone preparing for international exams.

All other year groups went back to school on Monday.

Updated: January 31st 2022, 5:53 AM
Abu DhabiEducationCoronavirus
