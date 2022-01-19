Abu Dhabi and government schools to return in phases from next week

Pupils in government-run schools nationwide will return to in-person learning in phases starting next week.

Children will attend classrooms for the first time this term from Monday, January 24 and Monday, January 31 depending on their year group.

All private schools in Abu Dhabi will also begin a return to class from January 24.

The two phases are as follows:

Return to school

Monday, January 24:

First to return on January 24 will be KG/FS, grades 1-5/years 2-6 and grade 12/year 13, university students and anyone preparing for international exams.

Monday, January 31:

Remote learning for grades 6-11/years 7-12 to continue until January 31, when all years return.

At a televised briefing on Wednesday evening, officials said all pupils would require a PCR test taken in the past 96 hours to enter school buildings. They will further require a test every two weeks.

Hazza Al Mansouri, federal government education spokesman, said: "We advise all parents and pupils to plan ahead to avoid overcrowding at PCR test centres."

Universities will begin a return to classes and lecture halls and will use the Al Hosn green pass system to show vaccination status and recent PCR tests.

Private sector schools in the Northern Emirates are separately regulated but normally follow suit.

Dubai and Sharjah's private schools, which are regulated separately, brought pupils back in early January. Some schools there have returned to distance learning due to Covid cases but most remain open.

