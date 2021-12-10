Parents prepare for longer school day when UAE weekend changes

Headteachers and parents are preparing for a longer school day next term when the UAE public sector moves to a 4.5 day working week.

Officials in several emirates confirmed that schools will move with the new Saturday-Sunday weekend, although school hours have not yet been set out.

School leaders who spoke to The National said it was highly likely that pupils would soon be studying until 3pm or 3.30pm instead of 2pm to ensure they progress through the curriculum.

Manju Reji, principal at India International School in Sharjah, said she would consider extending by up to 90 minutes.

She said she was waiting for instructions from the regulator, Sharjah Private Education Authority, but needed to plan ahead with just a few days to go before pupils break up for the winter holidays.

At present, children attend classes between 7.30am and 2pm, but the hours may be extended to 3.30pm if a three-day weekend is in place.

“The number of working hours could be increased per day. SPEA has to update us on how many hours we can work in a day,” Ms Reji said.

“For now it is only for public sector, but schools may have to align.

"We need to accommodate all the changes because we follow the Indian curriculum and have a lot of syllabus to cover."

From Monday January 3, 2022, in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, schools will move to a Monday to Friday week, with a half day on Friday, in line with much of the government sector.

In Sharjah, leaders said on Thursday that its public sector would switch to a four-day working week – the first in the Middle East – and a Friday to Sunday weekend.

On social media, there was much debate among parents as to whether Sharjah schools would give pupils Friday off or if they would go in for several hours – 8am until 11.30am for example.

Nora Saleem, a mother of two from Jordan, said: “It would not make sense to give parents a holiday on Friday while their kids go to school, since the decision is to give more quality time for parents to spend with their children.”

She said her children's school, International School of Choueifat, would need to make up for the "loss of about six hours due to the Friday holiday, in a smooth way that will neither pressure the pupil nor the teachers and parents".

Ibrahim Younis, who has children in Grade 8 and 12, wants his children to get outside more and learn away from the classroom, and at least some of a three-day weekend could be spent preparing for in-school lessons.

“I don’t want my children to spend most of their day within the walls of their school, because children need breathing space," he said.

A few schools have already independently set out their timetables.

Dubai’s Al Ittihad Private School published its revised timetable that showed hours will be extended from 2pm to 3pm on weekdays, and on Friday from 8am to 11.30am.