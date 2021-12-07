What the new weekend and shorter working week mean for the UAE: Business Extra

A four and a half day working week, with Saturday and Sunday as full days off, marks a massive shift to work culture in the UAE. The federal government will adopt these measures beginning January 1, 2022, but it remains unclear if the private sector will follow suit.

Co-hosts Mustafa Alrawi and Kelsey Warner discuss what residents, investors, employers and employees need to know, the significance of the announcement and what it means for productivity, worker well-being and the UAE's competitiveness.

