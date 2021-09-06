Gems World Academy in Abu Dhabi to relocate in 2022

The new school will feature a library and a 25-metre, six-lane swimming pool. Photo: Gems World Academy

Gems World Academy in Abu Dhabi will relocate Reem Island in 2022.

The primary school will move to a site five kilometres from its current location in time for the start of the 2022-2023 school year.

The new school will feature activity rooms, science rooms, digital learning studios, music rooms and practice studios, a library and an indoor play area.

It will also offer pupils a rooftop play area, a canteen and dining area, a book and uniform shop, and prayer rooms, while there will also be a parent cafe and lounge on site.

Pupils will have access to a six-court multipurpose hall with audiovisual equipment and a stage. The school will also have a football pitch, a 25-metre, six-lane swimming pool and a learner pool.

"At Gems, we are continuously looking to further enhance the education and grow the opportunities available to our students, and this new campus will enable just that," said Dino Varkey, group chief executive of Gems Education.

The first phase of the new development will increase the school's capacity to 1,128 pupils. Once the project is complete it will be able to accommodate 1,866 pupils.

Gems World Academy, which offers an International Baccalaureate Primary Years Programme, opened in 2011.

From September next year, the school will offer Grade 6, and further grades will be added each year up to Grade 12.

As the school expands it will introduce the Middle Years Programme and the Diploma Programme, eventually becoming a full IB school.

