Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed praises UAE's children on first day of school

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi thanked teachers and parents for their adaptability and determination throughout the coronavirus pandemic

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces has congratulated students on the first day of school.( Ryan Carter / Crown Prince Court - Abu Dhabi )

The National
Aug 29, 2021

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, praised pupils as they began their new school year.

"As classes resume in schools across the UAE, let us say thank you to every student, teacher and parent," he wrote.

Sheikh Mohamed wrote on social media to praise everyone involved for overcoming recent challenges.

Speaking on the day lessons began at most schools across the Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed thanked pupils, teachers and parents for their resilience in the face of the coronavirus pandemic and for their dedication to education.

"Your adaptability and determination to overcome recent challenges ensured that education never stopped," he said. "And it never will.

"We wish you all the best for the new academic year."

Updated: August 29th 2021, 1:33 PM
Sukuk explained

Sukuk are Sharia-compliant financial certificates issued by governments, corporates and other entities. While as an asset class they resemble conventional bonds, there are some significant differences. As interest is prohibited under Sharia, sukuk must contain an underlying transaction, for example a leaseback agreement, and the income that is paid to investors is generated by the underlying asset. Investors must also be prepared to share in both the profits and losses of an enterprise. Nevertheless, sukuk are similar to conventional bonds in that they provide regular payments, and are considered less risky than equities. Most investors would not buy sukuk directly due to high minimum subscriptions, but invest via funds.

