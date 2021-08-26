Back to school: New term is start of 'healthy and safe return to normal life'

Abu Dhabi residents wait to be vaccinated against Covid-19 at the Biogenix Labs at G42 in Masdar City. Victor Besa / The National

A new school term, low coronavirus case numbers and a high vaccination rate raise the prospect of a "healthy and safe return to normal life", the government has said.

At a televised briefing on Thursday, the public was urged to take all precautions ahead of the return of hundreds of thousands of children to the classroom on Sunday.

Dr Saif Al Dhaheri, spokesperson for the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (Ncema), thanked teachers, lecturers and staff for their way to ensure all schools could open.

"We would like to extend our thanks to all of those who work in the UAE education sector: teachers, principles - all educators helping pupils to go back to school and stay healthy," he said.

On Thursday, the country reported 991 new Covid-19 cases, following 306,873 tests, on one of the biggest screening days to date.

With close to 75 per cent of the population now fully vaccinated, the country is close to what is regarded as 'herd immunity' - when cases spread slowly given the vast majority are protected.

__________________________________

Here are the separate back to school rules for:

________________________

Dr Al Dhaheri urged caution but said together the community can expect a "healthy and safe return to normal life" - with a normal school day a key part of that.

He further sought to clarify an earlier briefing this week that said "all schools" would be affected by a new testing regime that would see unvaccinated pupils over 12s would have to undergo weekly testing.

The regulations are largely for government schools and private schools that follow the government's Ministry of Education curriculum.

Private school regulators in Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi later set out their own rules, saying they were unaffected by the testing and vaccine rules.

"There might be different details that differ from emirate to the other," Dr Al Dhaheri said.

Pupils in the government sector - and emirates that have not set out their own regulations - must adhere to the following rules:

- all pupils aged 12 and below must have PCR or saliva test on a monthly basis, whether vaccinated or not

- all pupils aged 12 to 18 who are unvaccinated must get a weekly PCR test

- all pupils aged 12 to 18 who are vaccinated must get a monthly PCR test

- during the 30 day grace period from August 29 to September 29, all pupils must be tested every two weeks, regardless of their vaccination status

