Taxi driver to serve life in prison for stabbing cousin to death

The defendant was initially sentenced to 10 years in prison

A taxi driver who murdered his cousin over a cleaning dispute in 2019 has had his sentence more than doubled by a Dubai court.

The man from Pakistan was initially sentenced to 10 years, but after a new trial by the Court of Cassation he will now spend life in prison, typically 25 years, followed by deportation.

Judges heard that the defendant had argued about cleaning duties with his cousin in the room that they shared in the Hor Al Anz area.

The argument escalated and the man stabbed his cousin with a knife three times in the chest.

The defendant said he had lost his temper when the incident happened at about 1am on July 11, two years ago.

Flatmates of the men were woken by the victim's screams in their home.

Read More

A former Dubai taxi driver pleaded guilty to using a borrowed RTA cab for personal gain.Sacked taxi driver in Dubai made Dh21,000 in two months illegally ferrying passengers

Man jailed for life after stabbing wife to death in Dubai murder he 'didn't regret'

“I rushed to their room and found the defendant stabbing [the victim] and I had to pull him away to stop him,” a flatmate told prosecutors.

“When I asked him why, he just said ‘it happened’.

“The attacker then sat outside the room repeating that his brain was not working,” said the flatmate.

Police arrested the defendant who told officers that his cousin had mistreated him.

“He told us that his cousin screamed at him and asked him to clean the room,” said the police captain involved in the case.

Police later recovered the knife from the crime scene.

In October 2019, the man was sentenced to 10 years in prison by Dubai Criminal Court, to be followed by deportation.

Details on what led to the revision of the sentence are not revealed.

Published: June 29, 2021 05:10 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Petrol prices in the UAE for July 2021 have been announced. Courtesy ADNOC Distribution

UAE petrol prices to rise for fifth month in a row in July

Energy
Iran is believed to have strengthened its cyber capabilities. Getty

Iran 'giving Hezbollah cyber training' as it embraces digital warfare

Europe
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, at the Ministry of Economy. Courtesy: Dubai Media Office

Sheikh Mohammed launches new initiatives to boost business

Business
Business executives can apply for an exemption from quarantine rules in the UK. Getty

Business executives allowed to leave UK quarantine

Europe
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid with his grandchildren Rashid and Sheika. Courtesy: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed / Instagram

Sheikh Hamdan shares joyful picture of his twins with grandfather Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid

UAE
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read