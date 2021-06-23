Man jailed for life after stabbing wife to death in Dubai murder he 'didn't regret'

Husband waited by his wife's body after frenzied assault in which he knife her 11 times

The Dubai Criminal Court sentenced the man to life. He has two weeks to appeal the verdict. 
The Dubai Criminal Court sentenced the man to life. He has two weeks to appeal the verdict. 

Judges on Wednesday jailed for life a man who stabbed his wife to death in a frenzied assault outside their Dubai residence.

The husband knifed her 11 times in the head, chest, neck and stomach on September 25 last year outside the 21st Century Tower on Sheikh Zayed Road.

He then called police and stood over her body until police arrived.

The Nepali man, whose age was not disclosed, told investigators he "didn't regret" the attack.

Read More

Police released this photo of the home in which the mother and two children died. Courtesy: Ajman PolicePolice hunt man after wife and children found killed in UAE

Man sentenced to life in prison for stabbing wife to death in Dubai

Dubai Criminal Court heard the couple were married in 2019. “I gave up my family and first wife to be with her,” the defendant said.

The man then claimed in June last year that he was told by friends the woman was having an affair.

“I called her several times on the day of the incident and the man she was with answered and asked me not to disturb them," he told police.

He called her one last time about 6pm that day but she did not answer, he said.

The man then bought a knife from a supermarket and waited for her outside their building.

When she arrived at 8.10pm, he asked her about the man she was with but before she could answer, he stabbed her. He took pictures of her and then called police. The building’s security guard and a delivery man witnessed the murder. Officers found him beside the body with the knife in his hand.

The man was sentenced to life in prison – a maximum term of 25 years – to be followed by deportation.

He has two weeks to appeal against the decision.

Published: June 23, 2021 03:54 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Left, Hilton Al Ain in 1978 and right again in June, 2021. The hotel became a Radisson Blu in 2019. Francois Lochon / Getty Images; and Khushnum Bhandari / The National 

UAE then and now: Hilton, the hotel that brought air-conditioned luxury to the dunes of Al Ain

Heritage
From Italy to Zanzibar, here's 25 places perfect for an Eid Al Adha holiday. Unsplash/Joshua Earle

Eid Al Adha: 26 quarantine-free getaways within 7 hours of the UAE

Travel
Al Baik, a fast food chain from Saudi Arabia, is known for its broasted chicken. Instagram / @albaik

Al Baik: Why is the broasted chicken brand from Saudi Arabia so popular?

Food
England's Raheem Sterling celebrates after scoring the winning goal against the Czech Republic at Wembley Stadium. AP

Czech Republic v England ratings: Coufal 7; Sterling 7, Saka 7

Football
The top three industries in the UAE currently hiring fresh graduates are advertising/marketing/public relations, healthcare/medical services, and military/defence/police, according to jobs site Bayt.com. Photo: Getty Images

UAE salaries: What are the best entry-level jobs and how much do they pay?

Money
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read