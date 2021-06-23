Man jailed for life after stabbing wife to death in Dubai murder he 'didn't regret'

Judges on Wednesday jailed for life a man who stabbed his wife to death in a frenzied assault outside their Dubai residence.

The husband knifed her 11 times in the head, chest, neck and stomach on September 25 last year outside the 21st Century Tower on Sheikh Zayed Road.

He then called police and stood over her body until police arrived.

The Nepali man, whose age was not disclosed, told investigators he "didn't regret" the attack.

Dubai Criminal Court heard the couple were married in 2019. “I gave up my family and first wife to be with her,” the defendant said.

The man then claimed in June last year that he was told by friends the woman was having an affair.

“I called her several times on the day of the incident and the man she was with answered and asked me not to disturb them," he told police.

He called her one last time about 6pm that day but she did not answer, he said.

The man then bought a knife from a supermarket and waited for her outside their building.

When she arrived at 8.10pm, he asked her about the man she was with but before she could answer, he stabbed her. He took pictures of her and then called police. The building’s security guard and a delivery man witnessed the murder. Officers found him beside the body with the knife in his hand.

The man was sentenced to life in prison – a maximum term of 25 years – to be followed by deportation.

He has two weeks to appeal against the decision.