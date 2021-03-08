Sacked taxi driver in Dubai made Dh21,000 in two months illegally ferrying passengers

A former Dubai taxi driver pleaded guilty to using a borrowed RTA cab for personal gain.

A sacked taxi driver in Dubai earned nearly Dh21,000 in two months after borrowing a car from a Road and Transport Authority (RTA) cabbie and using it for his personal gain, Dubai Criminal Court heard.

On March 17 last year, the man was caught driving the taxi recklessly while under the influence of alcohol.

"An RTA inspector on the Airport Road spotted him driving dangerously while holding an alcohol bottle and playing loud music," said an RTA investigator.

“When he was stopped and asked for his work ID, he presented one that belonged to his friend.”

Officials found out that the man had worked as a driver for RTA, but was sacked in July 2018.

The 24-year-old Pakistani admitted to driving the taxi for personal gain for two months and earning nearly Dh21,000 ($5,717).

He was charged with using an RTA driver’s ID that did not belong to him and using the taxi illegally.

“He said his friend allowed him to drive the taxi to make some money that would help him solve his financial problems after he was sacked,” said the investigator.

Its meter, cameras and GPS system had been disconnected by the man to avoid being located when using the car.

The taxi driver who lent the man the cab, a 29-year-old, also from Pakistan, admitted charges of abusing his position and causing damage to RTA by allowing his friend use the car.

The next hearing is on March 30.

