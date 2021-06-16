Maid posted selfies wearing stolen Tiffany and Fendi jewellery, Dubai court told

Domestic worker allegedly stole more than 15 pieces of jewellery from her employer’s villa in Jumeirah

The Filipina woman, 47, stole several pieces of Tiffany, Van Cleef, Fendi and Damas jewellery from her sponsor between 2016 and 2018, Dubai Criminal Court heard. AFP
The Filipina woman, 47, stole several pieces of Tiffany, Van Cleef, Fendi and Damas jewellery from her sponsor between 2016 and 2018, Dubai Criminal Court heard. AFP

A housemaid in Dubai was arrested after posting pictures on Facebook wearing jewellery that she allegedly stole from her employer.

The Filipina, 47, stole several pieces of Tiffany, Van Cleef, Fendi and Damas jewellery from her sponsor between 2016 and 2018, Dubai Criminal Court heard.

“During her employment between 2013 and 2018, my daughters would wear my jewellery pieces then tell me they couldn’t find them at home,” said the Canadian sponsor, 49.

She said she spoke to the maid about more than 15 pieces of jewellery that went missing from the family’s villa in Jumeirah.

Read More

Maid jailed after revealing theft to friend on Facebook

Indian man jailed by Dubai court for insulting Prophet on Facebook

The maid denied knowing anything and left the job in 2018.

“During April 2021, I spotted her pictures on Facebook in which she was wearing some of my jewellery,” the sponsor said.

“In one of her pictures, she was wearing a gold necklace that has my daughter’s name engraved on it.”

The police arrested the maid and found some of the stolen pieces.

The maid was charged with theft, which she denied.

The next hearing is on June 27.

Updated: June 16, 2021 12:50 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Sheikh Theyab talks to a young girl before her vaccine dose is administered. Courtesy: Abu Dhabi Media Office

Abu Dhabi royal family children part of adolescent Sinopharm trial

UAE Government
'Yemen is a tale of missed and then lost opportunities,' outgoing UN envoy Martin Griffiths said in a pessimistic final assessment. EPA

Outgoing UN envoy paints bleak picture of Yemen’s peace prospects

Gulf
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, said the Dubai government would continue to help all sectors recover from the Covid-19 pandemic. Twitter

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid praises UAE resilience in face of Covid-19 threat

UAE Government
The International Space Station, pictured with Russia's ISS Progress 77 cargo craft attached to the Pirs docking compartment, orbits into a sunset 430 kilometres above the South Pacific. This long duration photograph also shows Earth's airglow (a faint emission of light in the upper atmosphere) and a starry night sky. Nasa

UAE in talks with international partners to secure second mission to ISS

Science
Steven Castelluccia / The National

The Debt Panel: 'I haven't used my credit card for three years but the amount I owe on it is ballooning'

Money
Most Read