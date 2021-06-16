Maid posted selfies wearing stolen Tiffany and Fendi jewellery, Dubai court told

A housemaid in Dubai was arrested after posting pictures on Facebook wearing jewellery that she allegedly stole from her employer.

The Filipina, 47, stole several pieces of Tiffany, Van Cleef, Fendi and Damas jewellery from her sponsor between 2016 and 2018, Dubai Criminal Court heard.

“During her employment between 2013 and 2018, my daughters would wear my jewellery pieces then tell me they couldn’t find them at home,” said the Canadian sponsor, 49.

She said she spoke to the maid about more than 15 pieces of jewellery that went missing from the family’s villa in Jumeirah.

The maid denied knowing anything and left the job in 2018.

“During April 2021, I spotted her pictures on Facebook in which she was wearing some of my jewellery,” the sponsor said.

“In one of her pictures, she was wearing a gold necklace that has my daughter’s name engraved on it.”

The police arrested the maid and found some of the stolen pieces.

The maid was charged with theft, which she denied.

The next hearing is on June 27.