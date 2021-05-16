Dubai Police make hundreds of arrests in anti-begging drive

Dubai Police arrested hundreds of people in an anti-begging campaign during Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr.

Street patrols targeted hotspots throughout the emirate, and officers arrested 435 people during the holy month. Twenty-three were detained in the Eid holiday.

A senior officer said begging was a threat to public safety.

Offenders face fines of up to Dh5,000 and three months in jail.

Police regularly urge members of the public not to give money to people begging on the streets, but instead donate to authorised charities to ensure they are supporting those legitimately in need.

Col Ali Salem of Dubai Police said teams of officers made sweeps of the emirate during the clampdown.

"They were sent to areas where beggars were most likely to be present, to arrest them one by one," Col Salem said.

He said the annual drive cut down the number of beggars on the emirate's streets.

"The strict measures taken against arrested beggars also played a part," he said.

“Begging is dangerous, not only because it's a threat to people’s safety and property and because it distorts the modern image of the country, but because it also leads to dangerous outcomes.”

He said begging often resulted in crimes of theft and exploitation of children.

He urged members of the public to report begging to the 901 phone number or to use the Dubai Police app.

1971: The Year The Music Changed Everything Director: Asif Kapadia 4/5

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Moral education needed in a 'rapidly changing world' Moral education lessons for young people is needed in a rapidly changing world, the head of the programme said. Alanood Al Kaabi, head of programmes at the Education Affairs Office of the Crown Price Court - Abu Dhabi, said: "The Crown Price Court is fully behind this initiative and have already seen the curriculum succeed in empowering young people and providing them with the necessary tools to succeed in building the future of the nation at all levels. "Moral education touches on every aspect and subject that children engage in. "It is not just limited to science or maths but it is involved in all subjects and it is helping children to adapt to integral moral practises. "The moral education programme has been designed to develop children holistically in a world being rapidly transformed by technology and globalisation."

info-box COMPANY PROFILE Company name: Happy Tenant Started: January 2019 Co-founders: Joe Moufarrej and Umar Rana Based: Dubai Sector: Technology, real-estate Initial investment: Dh2.5 million Investors: Self-funded Total customers: 4,000

Zidane's managerial achievements La Liga: 2016/17

What is the Supreme Petroleum Council? The Abu Dhabi Supreme Petroleum Council was established in 1988 and is the highest governing body in Abu Dhabi’s oil and gas industry. The council formulates, oversees and executes the emirate’s petroleum-related policies. It also approves the allocation of capital spending across state-owned Adnoc’s upstream, downstream and midstream operations and functions as the company’s board of directors. The SPC’s mandate is also required for auctioning oil and gas concessions in Abu Dhabi and for awarding blocks to international oil companies. The council is chaired by Sheikh Khalifa, the President and Ruler of Abu Dhabi while Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, is the vice chairman.

