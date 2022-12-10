Public Prosecution investigates company chief executive over breach of Emiratisation rules

The UAE Public Prosecution on Saturday said it is investigating the chief executive of a private sector company for publishing an unskilled job advert for Emiratis.

The public prosecution said the advert had "broken both Emiratisation regulations and media content standards as it included contentious content", news agency Wam said.

The content of the advert, which announced a job vacancy for Emiratis, "violated the provisions of Ministerial Resolution No. 279 of 2022 on Monitoring Mechanisms of Emiratisation Rates in the Private Sector", the agency said.

Details about the company and the nature of the job were not disclosed.

The Federal Prosecution for Countering Rumours and Cybercrimes launched an investigation into the incident and is questioning the company's chief executive on the allegations made against him.

The attorney general requested that the investigation be finished promptly and urged private sector businesses to adhere to the controls and instructions outlined in Ministerial Resolution 279.

By January 1, companies with more than 50 employees must ensure 2 per cent of their staff are Emirati under a government drive to encourage more citizens to enter the sector.

It plans to ensure citizens make up 10 per cent of the private sector by 2026.

Any employer that fails to reach the target will have to pay a fine of Dh72,000 in January for each Emirati worker they fail to hire, which equates to Dh6,000 a month for every month in 2022.