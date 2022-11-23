UAE announces increase in salary support for Emirati private sector workers

The UAE has announced further salary support for Emiratis working in the country's private sector.

The announcement was made on Wednesday by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court.

The move comes following instructions from President Sheikh Mohamed and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, Wam news agency reported.

The decision expands the Emirati Salary Support Scheme, which contributes to the recruitment and training costs of Emiratis in the private sector. The initiative is part of efforts to integrate Emiratis into the private and banking sectors workforce, including allowances, bonuses, and other monetary incentives for UAE nationals. Over the next five years, the move will help create partnerships and support more than 170,000 beneficiaries in the private and banking sectors.

The decision covers all employees in the private and banking sectors, regardless of the date they became employed or whether they were appointed before or after the launch of the Nafes programme on September 13, 2021. It will now broaden with nursing included in order to integrate the pharmaceutical, medical, and health sectors at all levels and specialisations, Wam said.

Dr Abdul Rahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, said: ’’There is no doubt that raising the levels of Emiratisation will reflect positively on the national economy and will bring great benefits to the private sector in particular, as it will have higher levels of flexibility and greater opportunities to face global and local challenges.’’

‘’We are on the threshold of a new phase that raises the competitiveness of the business environment by increasing the contribution of Emirati cadres in writing new chapters of the UAE success story. In the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, we will directly monitor the impact of supportive programmes on accelerating the integration of Emirati cadres into the labour market in the private sector, which is an active partner in the process of progress and development.’’

The programme applies up to a limit of a monthly salary of not more than Dh30,000.

Under the decision, financial support has been raised so that monthly allowances reach a maximum of Dh7,000 for holders of a bachelor’s degree, Dh6,000 for diploma holders, and Dh5,000 for those who completed high school or less.

Citizens working in the private sector will also be paid an allowance of Dh600 for each child they have, provided that their total monthly salary does not exceed Dh50,000. The support will be provided for a maximum of four children for a period of five years, starting from the date of the decision.

The value of temporary financial support for those who have lost their jobs in the private sector will also be raised.