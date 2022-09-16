Ras Al Khaimah Police arrest two suspects after armed robberies at grocery stores

Two men have been arrested after an attempted robbery during a night-time raid at a grocery store in Ras Al Khaimah.

Police said the suspects, from Africa, wielded meat cleavers and wore face masks while demanding cash during one incident that occurred just after midnight on September 10.

A 77-second video circulated online shows the suspects threatening the cashier before emptying the till.

The CCTV clip showed that the cashier was able to flee the scene unscathed.

Ras Al Khaimah Police said it received a call about robberies at several shops in the emirate.

Read more Police in Ras Al Khaimah issue pickpockets warning

“Officers arrested two African men who committed robberies at different shops,” the force said in a statement.

“Both suspects were arrested within a couple of hours [of the call coming in].”

The suspects have been referred to the public prosecution while the investigation continues.