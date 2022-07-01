Two arrested over allegedly driving cars with police-style strobe lights

Two motorists in Dubai have been arrested over allegedly driving cars with police-style emergency lights.

Col Jumaa bin Suwaidan, acting director of the General Traffic Department, said it was illegal to use such strobe lights on private vehicles and action would be taken against those who break the law.

He said there was a dedicated team at the traffic department that tracks all vehicles.

The force said it was illegal to use strobe lights on private vehicles. Photo: Dubai Police

Col Suwaidan said the cars were seized in separate incidents.

READ MORE Emirati driver electronically tagged and given community service

One of the vehicles was spotted on Emirates Road near the Dubai Club Bridge and the other on Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road.

Many road users thought the vehicles belonged to the police force and gave way, a police media release said.

Both vehicles have been impounded, with reports filed at a police station.

Dubai Police supercars: in pictures