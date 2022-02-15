Abu Dhabi police return Dh18 million to victims of cyber crime

Police in Abu Dhabi have returned about Dh18 million to victims of phone scams and other cyber crimes, the force said on Tuesday.

The money was retrieved through the contact centre at the Criminal Security Sector, a unit tasked with dealing with complaints about financial fraud.

Residents were urged to be vigilant with regards to their personal details, and to not give passwords or Emirates ID numbers to strangers.

Abu Dhabi Police continually promote awareness around cyber crime as scammers become more refined in their attempts to con people out of their money.

The force hosts events and activities in Arabic, English and Urdu.

Members of the public are urged to report any suspicious messages or calls on 800 2626, by emailing aman@adpolice.gov.ae or through the Abu Dhabi Police smartphone app.