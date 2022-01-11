Video: Abu Dhabi residents risk lives by running across main roads

Police release video showing pedestrians endangering their lives by crossing busy roads illegally

Randomly crossing the road is one of the main causes of traffic accidents, police say. Photo: Mona Al Marzooqi / The National
Patrick Ryan
Jan 11, 2022

Abu Dhabi Police dealt with almost 8,000 cases of jaywalking last year, a major drop from 2019 when about 50,000 people were fined for the same offence.

Police caught 7,873 people crossing the capital's road at non-designated points or failing to heed traffic lights, state news agency Wam reported.

The penalty in Abu Dhabi is a Dh400 fine.

Abu Dhabi Police shared a video on Twitter showing people crossing the road illegally, highlighting the dangers of not using pedestrian crossings.

In one instance, a pedestrian can be seen sprinting across several lanes of heavy traffic, narrowly avoiding causing an accident.

The emirate’s Traffic and Patrols Department called on pedestrians to make sure they cross the road only at designated areas and obey traffic lights.

Randomly crossing the road is one of the main causes of traffic accidents, according to a statement issued on Wam.

Pedestrians were also urged to not cross the road until the area is free of coming traffic.

Drivers were asked to show more consideration for pedestrians by reducing their speed.

Abu Dhabi Police special tactics squad in action: in pictures

Image 1 of 7
Updated: January 11th 2022, 2:08 PM
CrimeAbu DhabiUAE
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Video: Abu Dhabi residents risk lives by running across main roads
An image that illustrates this article Dubai judge says Labour Court will freeze employers' assets for failure to pay wages
An image that illustrates this article Social media users 'risking jail' for mocking UAE Covid efforts
An image that illustrates this article Dubai police issue alert over phone and online fraud