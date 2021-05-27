Coronavirus: UAE records 2,167 new cases

n A man wears a face mask in Al Jadaf area in Dubai. Pawan Singh / The National (PAWAN SINGH)

The UAE recorded 2,167 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday.

The latest infections brought the country’s total number of cases since the pandemic began to 563,215.

Another 2,137 patients overcame the virus, taking the number of recoveries to 543,023.

Three people died, taking total fatalities to 1,664. Active cases stand at 18,528.

The figures came after 225,957 tests were carried out.

New cases have increased in recent days from lows of about 1,200 last week. However, they have fallen from highs of almost 4,000 in January.

Authorities have co-ordinated one of the world’s fastest vaccination drives and widespread testing to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

There have been almost 50 million tests and in excess of 12.4 million vaccine doses administered since the pandemic began.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Healthcare spending to double to $2.2 trillion rupees Launched a 641billion-rupee federal health scheme Allotted 200 billion rupees for the recapitalisation of state-run banks Around 1.75 trillion rupees allotted for privatisation and stake sales in state-owned assets

