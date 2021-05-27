Coronavirus: UAE records 2,167 new cases

The UAE recorded 2,167 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday.
The latest infections brought the country’s total number of cases since the pandemic began to 563,215.
Another 2,137 patients overcame the virus, taking the number of recoveries to 543,023.
Three people died, taking total fatalities to 1,664. Active cases stand at 18,528.
The figures came after 225,957 tests were carried out.
New cases have increased in recent days from lows of about 1,200 last week. However, they have fallen from highs of almost 4,000 in January.
Authorities have co-ordinated one of the world’s fastest vaccination drives and widespread testing to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
There have been almost 50 million tests and in excess of 12.4 million vaccine doses administered since the pandemic began.
Abu Dhabi's door-to-door testing drive - in pictures
A team of medics, volunteers and police officers in central Abu Dhabi during a nighttime testing drive. Farha Sameer Baker, right, is head of operations at Tamouh Health Care. All photos by Victor Besa / The National
Updated: May 27th 2021, 11:06 AM
