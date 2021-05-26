UAE explained: what new Covid-19 rules mean for unvaccinated people and live events

na30 MAY Vaccine A woman receives the Covid-19 vaccine at the Biogenix Labs at G42 in Masdar City. Victor Besa / The National (Victor Besa)

People who are not vaccinated against Covid-19 will face restrictions under rules introduced by the UAE government.

Authorities announced the change on Tuesday, saying only those who have been vaccinated or are taking part in clinical trials can attend live events.

The change comes into force on June 6 and applies everywhere except Dubai, which has its own rules and restrictions.

In April, authorities said they were considering placing limitations on those who chose not to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

"Strict measures are being considered to restrict the movement of unvaccinated individuals and to implement preventive measures, such as restricting entry to some places and having access to some services, to ensure the health and safety of everyone," said Dr Saif Al Dhaheri, spokesman for the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority.

The National explains the restrictions and how to apply for an exemption.

A man receives his Covid-19 vaccine at Guru Nanak Darbar temple in Dubai. Kamran Jebreili / AP Photo

What is classed as a ‘live event’?

All exhibitions, activities and events, including those related to sport, culture, art and social activities, will be open to people who have been vaccinated and participants in clinical trials only.

Will I need a PCR test?

Yes. To attend events, the letter "E" must be visible in the Al Hosn application, which shows only if you have been vaccinated and had a recent PCR test.

Social distancing and masks are still mandatory.

What are the rules in Dubai?

Only vaccinated people are allowed to go to large events such as concerts or weddings or enter bars, pubs and nightclubs.

Entertainers, such as DJs and musicians, must be vaccinated.

But I can not be vaccinated.

According to the Ministry of Health and Prevention, there are six groups of people who can be exempt from vaccination.

Current Covid-19 patients

Children under 12 years old

Pregnant women

People previously infected with Covid-19, confirmed by a medical evaluation

People vaccinated outside the country

Those who are allergic to vaccines or any of their ingredients, as well as people suffering from conditions that may "conflict with the vaccine"

You can obtain an exemption by visiting the Ministry of Health and Prevention website and completing a form. You will need your Emirates ID number.

The applicant will be informed via text message whether the application is successful. The result will automatically show in the Al Hosn app.

Vaccinated tourists can download the Al Hosn app and register using the "unified number" (UID) listed on their visa.

In pictures: Dubai's Covid-19 emergency field hospital

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 6 FIELD HOSPITAL-DXB Seha has built a 50-bed intensive care unit at the Dubai Parks and Resorts Covid-19 health centre. (PS)

