UAE explained: what new Covid-19 rules mean for unvaccinated people and live events

Only those vaccinated or taking part in clinical trials can attend live events from June 6

na30 MAY Vaccine A woman receives the Covid-19 vaccine at the Biogenix Labs at G42 in Masdar City. Victor Besa / The National (Victor Besa)

Gillian Duncan
May 26, 2021

People who are not vaccinated against Covid-19 will face restrictions under rules introduced by the UAE government.

Authorities announced the change on Tuesday, saying only those who have been vaccinated or are taking part in clinical trials can attend live events.

The change comes into force on June 6 and applies everywhere except Dubai, which has its own rules and restrictions.

In April, authorities said they were considering placing limitations on those who chose not to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

"Strict measures are being considered to restrict the movement of unvaccinated individuals and to implement preventive measures, such as restricting entry to some places and having access to some services, to ensure the health and safety of everyone," said Dr Saif Al Dhaheri, spokesman for the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority.

The National explains the restrictions and how to apply for an exemption.

A man receives his Covid-19 vaccine at Guru Nanak Darbar temple in Dubai. Kamran Jebreili / AP Photo

What is classed as a ‘live event’?

All exhibitions, activities and events, including those related to sport, culture, art and social activities, will be open to people who have been vaccinated and participants in clinical trials only.

Will I need a PCR test?

Yes. To attend events, the letter "E" must be visible in the Al Hosn application, which shows only if you have been vaccinated and had a recent PCR test.

Social distancing and masks are still mandatory.

What are the rules in Dubai?

Only vaccinated people are allowed to go to large events such as concerts or weddings or enter bars, pubs and nightclubs.

Entertainers, such as DJs and musicians, must be vaccinated.

But I can not be vaccinated.

According to the Ministry of Health and Prevention, there are six groups of people who can be exempt from vaccination.

  • Current Covid-19 patients
  • Children under 12 years old
  • Pregnant women
  • People previously infected with Covid-19, confirmed by a medical evaluation
  • People vaccinated outside the country
  • Those who are allergic to vaccines or any of their ingredients, as well as people suffering from conditions that may "conflict with the vaccine"

You can obtain an exemption by visiting the Ministry of Health and Prevention website and completing a form. You will need your Emirates ID number.

The applicant will be informed via text message whether the application is successful. The result will automatically show in the Al Hosn app.

Vaccinated tourists can download the Al Hosn app and register using the "unified number" (UID) listed on their visa.

Updated: May 26th 2021, 11:30 AM
Should late investors consider cryptocurrencies?

Wealth managers recommend late investors to have a balanced portfolio that typically includes traditional assets such as cash, government and corporate bonds, equities, commodities and commercial property.

They do not usually recommend investing in Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies due to the risk and volatility associated with them.

“It has produced eye-watering returns for some, whereas others have lost substantially as this has all depended purely on timing and when the buy-in was. If someone still has about 20 to 25 years until retirement, there isn’t any need to take such risks,” Rupert Connor of Abacus Financial Consultant says.

He adds that if a person is interested in owning a business or growing a property portfolio to increase their retirement income, this can be encouraged provided they keep in mind the overall risk profile of these assets.

Innotech Profile

Date started: 2013

Founder/CEO: Othman Al Mandhari

Based: Muscat, Oman

Sector: Additive manufacturing, 3D printing technologies

Size: 15 full-time employees

Stage: Seed stage and seeking Series A round of financing 

Investors: Oman Technology Fund from 2017 to 2019, exited through an agreement with a new investor to secure new funding that it under negotiation right now. 

Profile of Hala Insurance

Date Started: September 2018

Founders: Walid and Karim Dib

Based: Abu Dhabi

Employees: Nine

Amount raised: $1.2 million

Funders: Oman Technology Fund, AB Accelerator, 500 Startups, private backers

 

Afghanistan fixtures
  • v Australia, today
  • v Sri Lanka, Tuesday
  • v New Zealand, Saturday,
  • v South Africa, June 15
  • v England, June 18
  • v India, June 22
  • v Bangladesh, June 24
  • v Pakistan, June 29
  • v West Indies, July 4
If you go

The flights

Etihad flies direct from Abu Dhabi to San Francisco from Dh5,760 return including taxes. 

The car

Etihad Guest members get a 10 per cent worldwide discount when booking with Hertz, as well as earning miles on their rentals. A week's car hire costs from Dh1,500 including taxes.

The hotels

Along the route, Motel 6 (www.motel6.com) offers good value and comfort, with rooms from $55 (Dh202) per night including taxes. In Portland, the Jupiter Hotel (https://jupiterhotel.com/) has rooms from $165 (Dh606) per night including taxes. The Society Hotel https://thesocietyhotel.com/ has rooms from $130 (Dh478) per night including taxes. 

More info

To keep up with constant developments in Portland, visit www.travelportland.com. Good guidebooks include the Lonely Planet guides to Northern California and Washington, Oregon & the Pacific Northwest. 

 

While you're here
Nick's journey in numbers

Countries so far: 85

Flights: 149

Steps: 3.78 million

Calories: 220,000

Floors climbed: 2,000

Donations: GPB37,300

Prostate checks: 5

Blisters: 15

Bumps on the head: 2

Dog bites: 1

Details

Through Her Lens: The stories behind the photography of Eva Sereny

Forewords by Jacqueline Bisset and Charlotte Rampling, ACC Art Books

Teams

India (playing XI): Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami

South Africa (squad): Faf du Plessis (c), Temba Bavuma, Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, Zubayr Hamza, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Vernon Philander, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Rudi Second

Towering concerns
Learn more about Qasr Al Hosn
UAE currency
