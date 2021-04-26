Coronavirus: UAE records 1,759 new cases as infections sink to four-week low

n A man wears a face mask in Al Jadaf area in Dubai. Pawan Singh / The National (PAWAN SINGH)

The UAE recorded 1,759 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, bringing the country's overall tally to 512,497.

A further 1,580 people beat the virus to bring the recovery total to 493,689.

Two people died from complications arising from Covid-19, to bring the overall death toll to 1,573.

An additional 160,390 tests were conducted.

Mass testing and one of the world's fastest vaccination programmes have been integral to the UAE's curbing of the pandemic.

Cases have dropped since reaching close to 4,000 a day in January, with the UAE having administered more than 10 million vaccine doses.

Authorities called on the public to ensure they are vaccinated to support the country's fight against Covid-19.

"The vaccine is our best means to recover and return to a normal life," said Dr Saif Al Dhaheri, spokesman for the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority.

Abu Dhabi last week also approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for use in the emirate.

It is the second Covid-19 vaccine to be made available in Abu Dhabi, which began a mass inoculation campaign in mid-December using a vaccine produced by Chinese company Sinopharm.

box COMPANY PROFILE Company name: Letstango.com Started: June 2013 Founder: Alex Tchablakian Based: Dubai Industry: e-commerce Initial investment: Dh10 million Investors: Self-funded Total customers: 300,000 unique customers every month

Abu Dhabi card 5pm: Handicap (TB) Dh100,000 2,400m 5.30pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh 70,000 2,200m 6pm: Abu Dhabi Fillies Classic Prestige (PA) Dh110,000 1,400m 6.30pm: Abu Dhabi Colts Classic Prestige (PA) Dh110,000 1,400m 7pm: Handicap (PA) Dh85,000 1,600m 7.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,600m The National selections: 5pm: Valcartier 5.30pm: AF Taraha 6pm: Dhafra 6.30pm: Maqam 7pm: AF Mekhbat 7.30pm: Ezz Al Rawasi

The specs Engine: 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder turbo Transmission: CVT Power: 170bhp Torque: 220Nm Price: Dh98,900

Stats at a glance: Cost: 1.05 billion pounds (Dh 4.8 billion) Number in service: 6 Complement 191 (space for up to 285) Top speed: over 32 knots Range: Over 7,000 nautical miles Length 152.4 m Displacement: 8,700 tonnes Beam: 21.2 m Draught: 7.4 m

