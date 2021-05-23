Canada’s Expo 2020 Dubai programme to focus on key sectors

op23 heller expo2020 An artist's impression of the UAE pavilion at the Expo 2020 Dubai site. Wam (Wam)

Canada launched its commercial programme for Expo 2020 on Sunday, with a focus on building partnerships with the UAE in key sectors.



The countries will work to increase co-operation in clean technology, energy, e-commerce, health care, innovation, international education and logistics.

Canada's programme focuses on three areas – diversity, innovation and future.

The country's workforce in the Emirates will help to forge people-to-people and business-to-business connections.

The empowerment of women will be promoted, along with a focus on female leaders in technology, entrepreneurship and science.



Canada's Trade Commissioner Service will develop a virtual commercial B2B Programme in the lead-up to Expo 2020 for future economic growth opportunities.

Jean-Philippe Linteau, Consul General of Canada in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, said partnering with UAE institutions was important.

"Expo 2020 will be the first opportunity for the world to convene post-pandemic and will be a catalyst for economic recovery initiatives," he said.

“Through collaboration with the UAE government, the Dubai Chamber of Commerce, and with the support of our bilateral business councils, we will achieve our mutual goals to increase trade and expand innovation between our countries.”

Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, also spoke at the launch.

"Increasing exports and two-way investments with Canada supports the UAE's strategy to strengthen local exports and helps advance Operation 300bn, the new industrial strategy aimed at increasing the contribution of the manufacturing sector to the UAE's national economy over the next 10 years," he said.

“We welcome Canadian entities to discover the competitive advantages the UAE market has to offer.”

Hamad Buamim, president and chief executive of Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said the new programme, along with Expo 2020, would help to expand bilateral trade and build new bridges between the two business communities, while serving common interests and ambitions.

“The launch of Canada’s Expo 2020 Commercial programme is a major step towards strengthening trade and investment ties between the UAE and Canada,” he said.

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

SM Town Live is on Friday, April 6 at Autism Rocks Arena, Dubai. Tickets are Dh375 at www.platinumlist.net

