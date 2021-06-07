Body of Emirati teenager who drowned off Fujairah beach found

A friend who also got into difficulty was rescued

The teenager's drowning in Dibba Al Fujairah was one of several similar incidents in the UAE in recent weeks. Reem Mohammed / The National
An Emirati teenager drowned while swimming near a Fujairah beach.

The 16-year-old and a friend, 18, went missing off Dibba Al Fujairah on Saturday afternoon.

The older teen was later rescued.

“One was sent to Dibba Al Fujairah Hospital while the 16-year-old was found dead following a search,” said Maj Gen Mohammed Al Kaabi, chief of Fujairah Police.

He urged members of the public to take care when swimming in the sea, to wear life jackets and to stay away from stretches of water that are not designated for swimming.

It is the latest drowning in recent weeks.

Ten days ago, a 32-year-old mother drowned and her husband, 49, and twin children, 4, were rescued when the family got into difficulty swimming.

Days earlier a boy, 5, who spent 50 days in intensive care after a swimming accident, died in hospital.

Zaid Al Shehhi was pulled unconscious from the water at Al Maahad beach on April 4 after getting into difficulty while swimming. He suffered brain and organ damage related to oxygen loss.

In a further tragedy, a friend of Zaid's family drowned in an accident days later.

Abdul Aziz Al Shehhi, 14, was pulled from the water dead after getting into trouble while swimming off Al Rams beach in RAK.

Updated: June 7, 2021 12:53 PM

