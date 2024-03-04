Ramadan 2024 working hours announced for private sector

Working hours for the private sector during Ramadan have been confirmed by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation.

The authority has announced a reduction of two hours each day.

“In accordance with the requirements and nature of their work, companies may apply flexible or remote work patterns within the limits of the daily working hours during Ramadan,” a statement read.

It follows confirmation that public sector working hours will also be shorter.

Official working hours for ministries and federal agencies during the holy month begin at 9am and end at 2.30pm, from Monday to Thursday.

Working hours on Fridays will be 9am to noon.

The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources also noted that federal government departments will allow a maximum of 70 per cent of their staff to work from home on Fridays during the holy month.

The first day of Ramadan is expected to fall on March 11 this year, after the UAE’s International Astronomy Centre announced the sighting of the Shaban crescent moon on February 10.

This marked the 30-day countdown to the month-long fast.

