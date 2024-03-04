Ramadan 2024 working hours announced for public sector

Working hours for the public sector during Ramadan have been confirmed by the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources.

The official working hours for ministries and federal agencies during the month begin at 9am and end at 2.30pm, from Monday to Thursday.

Working hours on Fridays will be 9am to 12pm.

Exceptions can be made when the nature of an employee’s work “requires otherwise”, the authority said.

The authority also noted that federal government departments will allow a maximum of 70 per cent of their staff to work from home on Fridays during the holy month.

The first day of Ramadan is expected to fall on March 11 this year, after the UAE’s International Astronomy Centre announced the sighting of the Shaban crescent moon on February 10.

This marked the 30-day countdown to the month-long fast.

Inside a UAE factory that prepares Dh3 meals during Ramadan