Ramadan 2024 working hours announced for public sector

Official working hours for ministries and federal agencies will be shorter

Ramadan is expected to begin on March 11. Khushnum Bhandari / The National

Ramadan is expected to begin on March 11. Khushnum Bhandari / The National

Tom Evans
Mar 04, 2024
Powered by automated translation

Working hours for the public sector during Ramadan have been confirmed by the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources.

The official working hours for ministries and federal agencies during the month begin at 9am and end at 2.30pm, from Monday to Thursday.

Working hours on Fridays will be 9am to 12pm.

Exceptions can be made when the nature of an employee’s work “requires otherwise”, the authority said.

READ MORE
Ramadan 2024 start date: When is it, working hours and more

The authority also noted that federal government departments will allow a maximum of 70 per cent of their staff to work from home on Fridays during the holy month.

The first day of Ramadan is expected to fall on March 11 this year, after the UAE’s International Astronomy Centre announced the sighting of the Shaban crescent moon on February 10.

This marked the 30-day countdown to the month-long fast.

Inside a UAE factory that prepares Dh3 meals during Ramadan

Inside a factory in the UAE that prepares Dh3 meals for those in need

Inside a factory in the UAE that prepares Dh3 meals for those in need
Updated: March 04, 2024, 8:57 AM
UAERamadan 2024
editor's picks
More from the national