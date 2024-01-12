Hearing against 84 accused of terrorism offences in UAE to be held next month

Prosecutors in Abu Dhabi will present their case in February against dozens of people accused of planning "violence and terrorism" on UAE soil.

The 84 defendants were referred to the Abu Dhabi Federal Court of Appeal, otherwise known as the State Security Court, for trial on terrorism charges.

Most of the those referred to the court by Attorney General Hamad Al Shamsi were said to be members of the Muslim Brotherhood, which is outlawed in the UAE, among other countries.

This week, the court heard evidence from two prosecution witnesses relating to allegations of money laundering against five defendants and six companies they manage, state news agency Wam reported on Friday.

The public session – which was also attended by defence lawyers and families of the defendants – revolved around the financial statements of the companies owned by the defendants and the alleged money laundering activities benefiting the Muslim Brotherhood.

The next court date, in which prosecutors will present their case, has been set for February 7 and 8.

The defendants, who have not been identified, are alleged to have used laundered funds to finance a secret terrorist organisation.

The charges refer directly to establishing "another clandestine organisation for the purpose of committing acts of violence and terrorism on UAE soil", Wam reported.

The defendants are accused of trying to conceal the crime and its evidence before they were arrested and tried, the agency said.

"Acting on a body of evidence gathered by investigation, the Attorney General ordered a probe into the details of this crime, with legal representation assigned for each suspect," it said.

"After nearly six months of investigation yielding sufficient evidence of its commission, the Attorney General referred the defendants for trial."