UAE charges more than 80 suspects with terrorism offences

The public prosecutor has referred 84 defendants to the Abu Dhabi Federal Court of Appeal, otherwise known as the State Security Court, for trial on charges linked to committing terrorism acts on UAE soil.

Most of the defendants referred to the court by Attorney General Dr Hamad Saif Al Shamsi were members of the Muslim Brotherhood in the UAE.

The charges directly refer to establishing “another clandestine organisation for the purpose of committing acts of violence and terrorism on UAE soil”, according to state news agency Wam.

“The defendants had concealed this crime and its evidence before they were arrested and tried in the Case No (17) of 2013- State Security,” Wam reported.

“Acting on a compelling body of evidence gathered through thorough investigation, the Attorney General ordered a probe into the details of this crime, with legal representation assigned for each suspect.

“After nearly six months of investigation that meticulously unravelled the crime's details, yielding sufficient evidence of its commission, the Attorney General referred the defendants for trial.”

Trial proceedings have begun with lawyers being appointed for defendants who do not already have legal representation.

The court has also begun hearing from witnesses in the case and the public trial procedures are continuing.