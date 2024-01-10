Ten lorries of UAE aid for Gaza arrive at Rafah crossing

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

Ten lorries carrying 1.6 million items of winter clothing and blankets from the UAE have arrived at the Rafah crossing.

The supplies will be distributed in phases and will support Gazans without shelter as temperatures plunge to around 8°C.

The aid convoy, overseen by the Emirates Red Crescent, the humanitarian arm of the UAE government, comes as part of the country's 'Be their Warmth' campaign and Operation Gallant Knight 3.

The ERC also said that a significant portion of the proceeds from its winter campaign will provide aid for Gazan families and children.

Winter clothing, heating devices, medical packages, food packages and firewood can also be donated to support those in Gaza.

The agency also has representatives at about 175 locations across the Emirates for donations.

The UAE has continued its humanitarian mission of supporting Gazans by doubling the capacity of its desalination plants on the Egyptian side of the border with Gaza.

The expanded plants supply 4.5 million litres of drinking water a day to Gazans by gathering water from the Mediterranean Sea which is then filtered and sent across the border.

The UAE has supplied about 10,000 tonnes of aid, delivered by 121 lorries and 129 cargo planes.

It also opened a warehouse in Al Arish, stockpiling aid such as nappies, canned foods and electric heaters.

More than 23,200 have been killed in Gaza since October 7. Thousands have been detained since the start of the war, which was triggered after a Hamas attack on southern Israel which killed about 1,200 people. About 240 others were taken hostage.

