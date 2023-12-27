UAE sends 1.6 million winter items to support Gaza

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

The UAE has sent more than 1.6 million pieces of warm clothing and blankets bound for the Gaza Strip to help alleviate the suffering of embattled Palestinians grappling with the continued conflict and harsh winter conditions.

The aid convoy was overseen by the Emirates Red Crescent, the humanitarian arm of the UAE government, as part of its 'Be their Warmth' campaign, state news agency Wam reported.

The crucial supplies – which are to be distributed in phases – will support those struggling without shelter as temperatures plunge and the Israel-Gaza war rages on.

Gaza is bearing the brunt of a humanitarian disaster, with more than 21,100 people killed since the war broke out on October 7, according to the Health Ministry.

The vast majority of the besieged enclave's 2.2-million population is believed to have been displaced, highlighting the urgent need for humanitarian aid.

Mohammed Omar Al Shimmar, head of the ERC delegation in Gaza, said the UAE was working with Egypt to secure the delivery of the aid packages through the Rafah border crossing.

The ERC has launched a public donation drive to collect more critical winter goods as part of the initiative.

People can pledge donations of Dh10 to Dh300 to fund the purchase of necessities such as winter clothing, heating devices, food baskets, and health packages.

Contributions can be made on the Emirates Red Crescent website and through donation boxes which will be available in public venues such as shopping centres and markets.

UAE delivers crucial support

UAE GAZA AID Volunteers preparing aid packages as part of the Compassion for Gaza campaign at the Festival City Arena in Dubai. All photos: Pawan Singh / The National

The UAE has made repeated calls for a permanent ceasefire to be secured to safeguard civilians.

The Emirates established a field hospital in Gaza, which opened earlier this month.

President Sheikh Mohamed previously directed treatment for 1,000 injured Palestinian children and 1,000 cancer patients at hospitals in the UAE as part of the relief campaign.

The UAE has sent dozens of aid flights carrying thousands of tonnes of essential supplies to support Gaza.