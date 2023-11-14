Speed limit reduced on road between Sharjah and Dubai's Al Garhoud Bridge

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has reduced the speed limit on Al Ittihad Road from 100kph to 80kph.

The decision, made with the backing of Dubai Police General HQ, was based on a number of factors and the change will be effective from next week.

It comes after a recent study reviewed the number of entrances and exits, as well as the proximity of intersections and the number of accidents.

Recent improvements and developments were also considered, the authority said.

The latest move to improve safety on Dubai’s transport network comes after it was confirmed on Tuesday that a new road and bridge project connecting two of the city’s main motorways is now 50 per cent complete.

The Dh374 million project is part of a big push to help the city cope with population growth and will link Sheikh Zayed Road with Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Road.

It is hoped this will slash peak-hour journey time from 20 minutes to only 12, though a completion date has not yet been revealed.

Meanwhile, Hessa Street is also undergoing a major Dh689 million revamp.

Connecting Dubai Marina to Jumeirah Village Circle and Town Square, the route is one of the most congested in the city – but under current plans it will expand to four lanes in each direction, adding an extra 4.5km of road.

Two bridges for pedestrians and cyclists crossing Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Street are also planned, as is a 13.5km cycle path.