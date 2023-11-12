UAE leaders send best wishes to those celebrating Diwali across the world

President Sheikh Mohamed leads well wishes along with Sheikh Mohammed, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai

Nov 12, 2023
UAE leaders have expressed their best wishes to everyone celebrating Diwali across the world.

The greetings were led by President Sheikh Mohamed who extended his well wishes on social media on Sunday.

“We extend our best wishes to all those celebrating Diwali, the festival of lights, both in the UAE and across the world,” he said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“May the year ahead bring peace, health and happiness to all.”

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, also offered his greetings to those celebrating the Indian festival of lights.

“We congratulate everyone celebrating Diwali around the world …” he posted on X.

“Wishing them a very prosperous and joyful festival.”

Diwali is regarded to be the most important Indian festival of the year.

More than a billion people are celebrating Diwali today.

Over five days, people take part in festive gatherings, fireworks displays, feasts and prayer.

Dancers during a Diwali on the Square celebration in Trafalgar Square, London. PA Wire

Diwali on the Square Celebration

Updated: November 12, 2023, 11:04 AM
