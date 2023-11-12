UAE leaders send best wishes to those celebrating Diwali across the world

UAE leaders have expressed their best wishes to everyone celebrating Diwali across the world.

The greetings were led by President Sheikh Mohamed who extended his well wishes on social media on Sunday.

“We extend our best wishes to all those celebrating Diwali, the festival of lights, both in the UAE and across the world,” he said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“May the year ahead bring peace, health and happiness to all.”

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, also offered his greetings to those celebrating the Indian festival of lights.

“We congratulate everyone celebrating Diwali around the world …” he posted on X.

“Wishing them a very prosperous and joyful festival.”

Diwali is regarded to be the most important Indian festival of the year.

More than a billion people are celebrating Diwali today.

Over five days, people take part in festive gatherings, fireworks displays, feasts and prayer.