Abu Dhabi completes $8.3m upgrade to Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Road

Maintenance work has been completed on one of Abu Dhabi's busiest roads, which serves the airport's new Terminal A.

Work on Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Road (E10), from Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Bridge to Yas Island Bridges Complex, cost Dh30.8 million ($8.3 million), news agency Wam reported.

The Abu Dhabi City Municipality project included replacing 16.7km of damaged asphalt, covering five lanes and two hard shoulders, as well as reconfiguration of road markings.

The municipality also repaired and repainted concrete barriers, installed missing reflectors, realigned metal barriers and erected signs for the new airport building, Terminal A.

The works involved the partial closure of lanes on the busy road at varying times during summer.

Terminal A welcomed its first passengers last Wednesday, with all flights in Abu Dhabi operating exclusively from the new building from November 15.

It will more than double the airport's passenger capacity, with the site able to serve up to 45 million travellers a year. Flights from the terminal will head to 117 destinations.