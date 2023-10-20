President Sheikh Mohamed arrives in Riyadh for GCC-Asean summit

UAE leader was met on arrival by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

President Sheikh Mohamed is in Riyadh for a joint summit of the Gulf Co-operation Council and the Association of South-East Asian Nations. Photo: UAE Presidential Court

Oct 20, 2023
President Sheikh Mohamed arrived in Riyadh on Friday to take part in a joint summit of the Gulf Co-operation Council and the Association of South-East Asian Nations.

Sheikh Mohamed was received by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at King Khalid International Airport in the Saudi capital, state news agency Wam reported.

The UAE leader heads a high-level delegation that includes Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Sheikh Nahyan Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the President; and Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary General of the Supreme Council for National Security.

The international gathering, which begins on Friday, aims to strengthen ties between GCC nations and members of the Southeast Asia body.

The GCC is comprised of the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar and Kuwait.

The Asean group has ten member states, including Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Singapore and the Philippines.

Updated: October 20, 2023, 7:21 AM
