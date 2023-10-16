President Sheikh Mohamed holds talks with global leaders on Israel-Gaza crisis

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

President Sheikh Mohamed has held further talks with international leaders over the Israel-Gaza crisis to renew calls for civilian lives to be protected and for crucial humanitarian aid to be delivered.

The UAE leader underlined the need to halt violence in the Gaza Strip during calls with Jordan’s King Abdullah II, Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, and Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Israel, state news agency Wam reported early on Monday morning.

Sheikh Mohamed stressed the importance of safeguarding civilians from being dragged into an ‘escalating cycle of violence’.

He called for the release of hostages and emphasised that humanitarian corridors be opened to allow for the safe transport of crucial aid to the Gaza Strip.

He said it was vital relief organisations should be given the support to carry out their duties in order to mitigate the suffering of people impacted by fierce fighting.

He highlighted that the vast majority of people impacted are "innocent civilians who are not involved in the continuing conflict", Wam reported.

Discussions also centred on the need to intensify regional and international efforts to stop the escalation and spread of violence.

The leaders spoke of the "serious implications" for regional and international stability and peace.

The extensive communications between Sheikh Mohamed and global leaders are part of the UAE's efforts to ensure the unfolding situation does not further deteriorate, Wam said.

The death toll on both sides since the start of the conflict has crossed 4,000.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Sunday appealed to Israel to allow unimpeded access for humanitarian aid in Gaza, and for Hamas to immediately release Israeli hostages without conditions.

Mr Guterres warned that the Middle East is "on the verge of the abyss".

"Each one of these two objectives are valid in themselves," he said in a statement.

"They should not become bargaining chips and they must be implemented because it's the right thing to do."