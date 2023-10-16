UAE volunteers pack relief aid, Gaza death toll 2,600 - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

Hundreds of people from the UAE gathered to lend a helping hand and donate essential supplies to Palestinians affected by the Israel-Gaza war.

The death toll from the conflict has risen to more than 2,600, taking the collective death toll in Israel and Gaza to more than 4,000 people since October 7.

A six-year-old Palestinian-American boy was fatally stabbed in Chicago and his mother seriously injured in response to the war.

The UN's peacekeeping force in Lebanon said its headquarters in the south has been hit by rocket fire as it urged calm on the border with Israel.