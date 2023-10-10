Netanyahu close to announcing Israel emergency government

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Palestine

All partners in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition approved on Tuesday a proposed expansion of the government to include politicians now in the opposition, a statement from his Likud party said.

Israeli TV channels say Hamas fighters killed some 900 people in Israel in their unprecedented weekend attack, including 260 at a desert music festival. The Palestinian Health Ministry puts the Palestinian death toll at 788 in retaliatory strikes.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday called on Israel's opposition to form a government of national unity.

"I call on opposition leaders to immediately form an emergency government of national unity without any preconditions," Mr Netanyahu said in a televised speech.

The Prime Minister, who sits at the head of a hard-right coalition government, is facing one of the biggest crises in Israel's history after Hamas launched its surprise attack on Saturday morning.

READ MORE Hamas threatens to execute Israeli hostages over Gaza air strikes

In his speech, he said the government planned to regain control of the territory and "eliminate terrorists" still present in Israel.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, a far-right member of Mr Netanyahu's coalition, also joined calls for the unity government.

Israel planned to carry out a "massive" assault against Hamas with "unprecedented force" and "strengthen other fronts in the north against Hezbollah" in Lebanon, as well as in the occupied West Bank, he said.

Mr Netanyahu said he will also continue to campaign for international support and work for the "unity of the people" by forming the national unity government.

Since the shock weekend Hamas attack from Gaza and Israel's build-up for war, some centre-left parties have offered to join Mr Netanyahu in government in a bid to shore up the country in crisis.