Blinken lands in Abu Dhabi for talks amid Israel-Gaza crisis

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Abu Dhabi on Saturday to meet senior Emirati leaders.

The American official is on a regional tour, as part of efforts to de-escalate the growing crisis in Gaza.

Mr Blinken arrived in the capital at about 6pm, having flown from Riyadh where he met Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan.

He is expected to meet senior UAE leaders shortly. Images showed he visited the Abrahamic Family House, which celebrates the ties that bind Christianity, Judaism and Islam.

Earlier in Saudi Arabia, Mr Blinken and Prince Faisal urged Israel and Hamas protect civilians.

About 2,200 Palestinians have died in Gaza following retaliatory aerial bombardment from Israel. It came after Hamas launched an unprecedented surprise attack against Israel last Saturday, killing 1,300. Most of the dead on both sides are civilians.