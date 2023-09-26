President Sheikh Mohamed names chairman of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court

President Sheikh Mohamed on Tuesday named Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun as chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court.

The President made the appointment in his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi after issuing a decree, Abu Dhabi Media Office reported.

The UAE leader named Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed as Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi in March in a series of major appointments.

Sheikh Mohamed had named Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed and Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed as Deputy Rulers of Abu Dhabi as part of the appointments, during which Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed became Vice President, serving alongside Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai.