Fire crews tackle blaze in Dubai Marina hotel resort

Fire crews tackled a blaze at a hotel resort in Dubai Marina on Wednesday that sent smoke billowing over the area.

The incident happened at an outbuilding in the Habtoor Grand Resort, according to the hotel's owner, Khalaf Al Habtoor.

No injuries were reported.

في كل مرة أتعامل او اشهد تعامل مع أبنائنا في #خط_الدفاع_الأول، يزداد إعجابي وتقديري لهم. واليوم تحديداً اتكلم عن شباب وبنات #الدفاع_المدني.

اليوم مثلاً وقع حريق بسيط في مبنى قريب من منتجع حبتور جراند يتم هدمه، ولم يتأذى أي أحد، الحمدلله، وذلك بفضل جهود #الدفاع_المدني بدبي الذي… pic.twitter.com/UZEutNcgXn — Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor (@KhalafAlHabtoor) September 20, 2023

"Today there was a minor fire in a building under demolition near Habtoor Grand Resort. Within minutes, firefighters arrived and controlled the fire,” the founder of the Al Habtoor Group said on social media.

“The fire was contained quickly without injuries.”

“They came quickly. We owe them a lot,” he added.

The National has contacted Civil Defence for comment.